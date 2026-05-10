Income Insurance Ltd Invests $613,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,391 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. 247WallSt

Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” TechCrunch

Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” Neutral Sentiment: Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Business Wire

Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Reuters

ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney’s broader Trump-related messaging remains a legal and public-relations overhang, with reports saying the company is trying to avoid a direct confrontation while pushing back on pressure “politely.” Business Insider

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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