Income Insurance Ltd Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Tesla comprises approximately 2.5% of Income Insurance Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

TSLA opened at $428.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 392.98, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $382.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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