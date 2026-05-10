Income Insurance Ltd Makes New $670,000 Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.05 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $297.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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