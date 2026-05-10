Income Insurance Ltd Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,197 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Income Insurance Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after buying an additional 381,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,897,895,000 after buying an additional 1,464,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. The firm has a market cap of $563.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here