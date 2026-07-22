Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Incyte alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Incyte by 941.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 291,293 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,449,000 after buying an additional 161,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Incyte by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 210,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Incyte

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $123.00 target price on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.43. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Incyte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Incyte wasn't on the list.

While Incyte currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here