Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,064,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,893,140 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 4.94% of Incyte worth $1,221,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $352,000. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 10.4% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 68,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Incyte by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Incyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $152.00 target price on Incyte in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INCY

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $72,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,513,148.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,292,049.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,124.88. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 254,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,098,844 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $132.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.93) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines, with a focus on oncology, hematology and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and conducts research and commercial activities in the United States and internationally. Its products include Jakafi (ruxolitinib), used to treat certain blood disorders and graft-versus-host disease, and Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream), approved in the United States for certain skin conditions.

Further Reading

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