Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 166,266 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Incyte worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 84.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 12.7% during the third quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,829,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $221,959,000 after acquiring an additional 241,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE increased its holdings in Incyte by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised Incyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $152.00 price target on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, CMO Steven H. Stein sold 240,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $28,436,449.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 30,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,145.24. This trade represents a 88.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,292,049.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,124.88. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 254,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,098,844 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $122.35 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.93) by $0.33. Incyte had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. It discovers, develops and commercializes medicines, with research focused on oncology and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its products include Jakafi (ruxolitinib), used in the United States for certain blood cancers and graft-versus-host disease, and Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream), approved for certain skin conditions. Incyte also markets Monjuvi (tafasitamab) for certain patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

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