State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,667,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.64% of Independence Realty Trust worth $195,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2,201.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 939,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,522,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28,868.2% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,662 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,355 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 660.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 318,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 276,994 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

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Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Independence Realty Trust's payout ratio is 276.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.06.

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About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. NYSE: IRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and manages apartment communities in the United States. The company focuses on multifamily housing, particularly communities in markets with established employment bases and potential for population growth. Founded in 2009, IRT became a publicly traded company in 2013. Its portfolio expanded significantly through its 2021 merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, broadening its presence across U.S. markets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT - Free Report).

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