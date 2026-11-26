Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,988 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,403,303,000 after buying an additional 12,718,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,457,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,079,800 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,911,467,000 after buying an additional 1,139,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.73 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238 in the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Latest Alphabet News

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Jim Chanos Says Alphabet Is the Only Hyperscaler Earning Its AI Spend

Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Positive Sentiment: Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Google builds a new toll booth for AI agents

Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy view on Alphabet, while another analysis noted that Google Services remains a major earnings engine but flagged slower Search growth alongside Cloud’s gains. Alphabet Class A Gets a Buy from Evercore ISI

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

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