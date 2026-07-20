Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,315,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $827,478,000 after purchasing an additional 117,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $139.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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