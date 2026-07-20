Independent Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,457 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $284.02 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $302.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $281.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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