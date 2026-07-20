Independent Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 191,047 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. $AWF

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191,047 shares of the closed-end fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWF. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get AWF alerts: Sign Up

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund NYSE: AWF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund wasn't on the list.

While AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here