Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,081 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $208.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.40 and a one year high of $293.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.56.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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