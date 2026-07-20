Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,273 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $264,225,000 after acquiring an additional 952,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,018 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $468,186,000 after purchasing an additional 275,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,017 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $316,487,000 after purchasing an additional 255,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 881,360 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $311,658,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,225 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $207,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242,386 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.1%

RL stock opened at $380.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $273.04 and a 1-year high of $421.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Further Reading

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