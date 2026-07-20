Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $1.69 Million in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 891,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 7,063,264 shares of the company's stock worth $198,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,897 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,451 shares of the company's stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,853 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 725,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 655,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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