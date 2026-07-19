Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,319 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.36 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.57 and a 200 day moving average of $514.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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