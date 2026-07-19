Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $2.14 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,215 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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