Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,549 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $508.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.95 and a 200-day moving average of $571.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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