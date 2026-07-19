Independent Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,965 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.67.

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More Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares in the company, valued at $77,735,477.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Stock Up 3.8%

LITE opened at $732.82 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $865.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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