Independent Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 47,634 Realty Income Corporation $O

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 302,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 277,210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,960,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Huntington began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:O opened at $65.70 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The business's 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

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