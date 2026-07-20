Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,193,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,924,000 after purchasing an additional 706,426 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,348,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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