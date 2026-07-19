Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 355,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 308,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 66,657 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $6,220,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNL. Huntington initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GNL opened at $9.26 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.72%.Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.00%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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