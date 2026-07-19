Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MO opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $75.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is 88.70%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.78.

Read Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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