Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0%

COF opened at $208.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.68. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.91.

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Trending Headlines about Capital One Financial

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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