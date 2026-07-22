Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,585.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.1%

MPWR opened at $1,383.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,475.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,294.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $702.32 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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