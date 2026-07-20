Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $331.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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