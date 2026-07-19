Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,597 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Western Digital by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts: Sign Up

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $477.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $560.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.59. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $799.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company's revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,640,420.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,366,060.96. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,322 shares of company stock worth $12,768,550 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $575.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $520.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here