Indie Asset Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 2.3% of Indie Asset Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $124.10 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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