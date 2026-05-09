Indivisible Partners Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $221.17 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here