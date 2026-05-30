Indivisible Partners Buys Shares of 48,346 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $11,159,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Indivisible Partners' holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total value of $1,671,424.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,659,819.53. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,552,494. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels.

Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS.

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine.

Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine. Positive Sentiment: Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion.

Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Article: Jim Cramer Explains One of the Reasons “Amazon Stock Has Been Going Ever Higher”

Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Article: Amazon says it shut down a token leaderboard: 'Don't use AI just to use AI'

Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst.

Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang.

Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited.

Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also raised concerns about rising AI capital spending and margin pressure, which could matter if Amazon’s infrastructure buildout accelerates faster than monetization.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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