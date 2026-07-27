Infosys Ltd. $INFY Stock Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,776,494 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,893,801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Infosys worth $361,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,708,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,490,358 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 521,169 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 568,573 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $4,319,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 14,938,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,742 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a $11.47 price objective on Infosys in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.90 target price (down from $12.70) on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.63.

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More Infosys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Infosys this week:

Infosys Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:INFY opened at $11.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Infosys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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