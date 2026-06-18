Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 186.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $233.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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