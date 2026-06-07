ING Groep NV Acquires 122,063 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,441 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 122,063 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.31. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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