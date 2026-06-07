ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.30% of Dutch Bros worth $30,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company's stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,312 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BROS opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 447,299 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $26,059,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,932,909 shares in the company, valued at $170,871,278.34. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Todd Allan Penegor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $274,168.86. This represents a 59.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,022,106 shares of company stock worth $115,725,491 over the last three months. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

See Also

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