ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 163.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,487 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 230,291 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $99,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,726,831,000 after buying an additional 854,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,135,065 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,938,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,471,554 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,687,867,000 after purchasing an additional 343,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,656,436 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,922,212,000 after purchasing an additional 218,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,693,994 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,869,199,000 after purchasing an additional 546,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $178.45 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $155.82 and a 1 year high of $321.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average of $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Accenture's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Accenture's payout ratio is 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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