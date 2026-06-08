ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 396,723 GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 396,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,854,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.07% of GlobalFoundries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the company's stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,242 shares of the company's stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at GlobalFoundries

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $233,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,964.82. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,862.04. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,864 in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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