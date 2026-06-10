ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in ASML were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,777.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $699.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,831.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,508.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,353.94.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Key ASML News

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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