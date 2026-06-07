ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 292,667 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Lam Research were worth $66,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 9.8%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $303.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $346.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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