ING Groep NV Has $171.02 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ING Groep NV cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 438,386 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of ING Groep NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ING Groep NV's holdings in Tesla were worth $171,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.85 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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