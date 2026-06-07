ING Groep NV Has $28.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,565 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $230.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $237.41. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $223.03 and its 200 day moving average is $201.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

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