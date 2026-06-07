ING Groep NV Has $30.71 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 170.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,968 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 243,791 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The stock's 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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