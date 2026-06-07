ING Groep NV Has $31.49 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,124 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 380,661 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $31,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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