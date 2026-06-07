ING Groep NV Has $43.69 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 52,280 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,296,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $834,675,000 after purchasing an additional 408,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 462,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $635.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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