ING Groep NV Has $57.13 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 1,351.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,053 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 422,760 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $57,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,420,294,000 after acquiring an additional 189,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $734,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock worth $631,046,000 after acquiring an additional 550,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0%

ZTS opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $171.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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