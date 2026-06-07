ING Groep NV Has $61.99 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

ING Groep NV lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,114 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in CocaCola were worth $61,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:KO opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $342.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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