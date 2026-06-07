ING Groep NV Has $63.36 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 254.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,838 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.94. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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