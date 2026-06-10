ING Groep NV Increases Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

ING Groep NV raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 825.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Entergy were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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