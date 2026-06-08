ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 575.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,343 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

MOH stock opened at $191.16 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $311.52. The business's 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $179.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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