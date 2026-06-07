ING Groep NV Purchases 624,232 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

ING Groep NV grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,429 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 624,232 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.42% of CMS Energy worth $88,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 38,199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.17.

View Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

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