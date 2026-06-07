ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,635 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of ING Groep NV's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ING Groep NV's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $195,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company's stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 147,081 shares of the company's stock worth $158,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 73,237 shares of the company's stock worth $78,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 16,150 shares of the company's stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Article Title

CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Article Title

WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Article Title

Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Article Title

Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Broader health-care sector commentary and stock-screen articles were generally supportive, but they are less likely to be a direct driver of LLY’s move than the CVS and pipeline news. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,133.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,166.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $974.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,013.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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